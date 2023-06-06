I’m telling you Agyinasare is powerless - Nogokpo Spokesperson

General News of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The spokesperson of Nogopko, Nufialagah Mawufemor Kobla Nornyigbey has made bold assertions regarding the leader of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Agyinasare, stating that he is powerless.



He said this while speaking on Joy News’ the Pulse which was monitored by GhanaWeb.



In his submission, the Nufialagah noted it was unfair to label the entire community as a demonic headquarters after an incident of negligence on the part of the Archbishop.



“If you listen to the video carefully, he said they had a crusade in Aflao and then he instructed the younger pastor to disgrace the witches and wizards in Aflao. Then on their way back, their tire got a problem and because of that a whole town, a whole community is the demonic headquarters which is a place of demons, that is where we find it very difficult.



“Nogokpo is located on the ECOWAS highway. We have thousands of cars that ply that road carrying humans and goods. Nobody has come out with such a statement. Meanwhile you also have pastors who also use the stretch of road. Now, if his junior pastor doesn't maintain his car and his car has a problem, why do you attribute it to a whole town?” he asked.



The spokesperson of Nogokpo, emphasized that, from their perspective, Archbishop Agyinasare is powerless, asserting this claim with confidence.



“The question again is what is the motive. He is saying it with authority that he destroyed the demons in Aflao and that is why he had that encounter. So he is trying to show his powerful nature to his congregants but trust me Agyinasare is powerless, I'm telling you on authority. His congregants can believe him because they are part of the church but on our side he is powerless," he added.



NW/OGB