General News of Saturday, 26 November 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former NPP parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye says he is "suffering" from his "own government" because of his support for Alan Kyerematen, Trade Minister and flagbearer hopeful of the ruling party.



He was speaking in an interview on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme.



Listen to him in the video below