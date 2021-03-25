I’m still a member of the NPP but I haven’t paid my dues for some time now – Nyaho Tamakloe

General News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party has said that contrary to the party’s assertions that his membership of the party is on hold, he remains an active member of the party.



In 2016, the party through its Greater Accra branch announced that it has indefinitely suspended Nyaho Tamakloe.



In an interview with Okay FM’s Afia Pokuaa, Nyaho Tamakloe on Wednesday, March 24, said that he is an active member of the party and that his membership status has never been in doubt.



He said that he has at no point considered joining another party as he sees himself to be a member of the NPP in good standing.



He, however, conceded to not paying his dues for some time now.



“I am a member of the New Patriotic Party. I am a founding member of the party and I have never moved to any other political party. My dues are not up to date because I haven’t had time to do that but it should not an issue at all. I have not denounced the NPP,” he said.



Dr Nyaho Tamakloe also recounted the circumstances that led to his suspension from the party some five years ago.



He says the move was triggered by his decision to publicly criticize the party suspending Paul Afoko and Kwabena Agyapong.



“ A couple of years back, I came out to condemn the suspension of our elected National Chairman, General Secretary and second vice-chairman. I thought that was undemocratic and based on that I was suspended from the party. I had a letter but it was not from the national leadership of the party but the regional executives,” he said.



