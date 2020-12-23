Politics of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

I’m still Eastern Regional NPP Women’s Organizer- Fati Vondoli speaks

Eastern Regional Women’s Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mrs Fati Vondoli has rubbished her suspension by the executives of the party insisting has she is still at post.



Yesterday December 22, 2020, the Eastern Regional Women’s organizer Mrs. Fati Vondoli was suspended according to a letter MyNewsGh.com intercepted signed by the Regional Chairman, Kingston Akomeng Kissi.



“I write to officially suspend you from all activities of the party henceforth with immediate effect. This is due to your gross insubordination and disregard to regional steering committee’s directives,” part of the letter read.



However, Mrs. Fati Vondoli in an interview with Dadi FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com insists that she is still the Eastern Regional Women’s Organizer for the NPP.



According to the letter given to her was later taken away executives of the party.



“I am still the Eastern Regional Women’s Organizer of the NPP. The suspension letter given to me was later taken by the executives. I will continue working for the interest of the party and not individuals,” she said.

