General News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I'm so sorry - Mireku Duker begs Ghanaians after fight with Charles Bissue

Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP, Mireku Duker

George Mireku Duker, the Member of Parliament who was captured in viral videos and photos inflicting heavy punches on the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Regional Secretary for Western Region, Charles Bissue, has unreservedly apologized for the incident.



The Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP says he regrets his actions and seeks forgiveness from Ghanaians, his constituency and the leadership of the NPP.



Detailing events that led to the brawl, Mireku Duker says he was compelled to defend himself after Bissue charged towards him and threatened to beat him.



He narrated that Charles Bissue verbally abused him which prompted him to act in the manner he did.



Upon reflection, Duker says he has realized that his actions are unbefitting of an MP and wants Ghanaians to forgive him.



He says the incident is not a reflection of his personality.



“My supporters and the party people know I’m not violent. I have never fought before but I couldn’t sit there and watch someone beat me. The laws of the country allow us to defend ourselves under certain conditions.



“I did not insult him and even if I did, he wouldn’t have heard from where I sat. He threw the first punch saying that I will beat you. We got angry and fought but I regret it. I want to say sorry to everyone. It hurts me that this happened. I’m so sorry. I never thought Bissue would do that but I really regret it,” he said.



In an earlier interview with DailyGuide, Mireku Duker recounted how the brawl unfolded.



“So at the meeting, I made the same complaint that there is an independent candidate in Tarkwa who is being supported by some regional executives so we should trash the issue here. After my presentation, I went to sit down,” he recounted.



“But before the meeting came to an end, Lord Commey asked Bissue to react to the issue I raised in three minutes. Bissue went for the microphone and said I used to be his friend but I visited him at his office one day and told him that he should not believe the President and allow people to do galamsey or illegal mining,” Mr Duker alleged.



Mr Duker said, “those present were all surprised at the comment from Mr Bissue because he was pitting me against the President and so Lord Commey went for the microphone and said ‘this is not the issue we want you to discuss’”.



Duker revealed the Executives of the party have taken over the case and he is willing to smoke the peace pipe with Charles Bissue.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.