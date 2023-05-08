I'm so matured to take South Tongu seat from Woyome - Maxwell Lukutor

Politics of Monday, 8 May 2023

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

Maxwell Kwame Lukutor is among some five candidates who are contesting the parliamentary seat of South Tongu constituency in the Volta region on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He has already contested the seat twice and this is his third time in the race, he's optimistic of winning the primaries on Saturday May 13, 2023.



According to him, "I believe that now i am so matured to takeover from him (the incumbent MP) and to represent South Tongu properly in the big house of parliament".



The businessman said the current Member of Parliament for the area, Kobena Mensah Woyome is not making the constituency popular enough.



He said : "Is just that he (Woyome) lacks the tenacity and the ability to project the constituency" so when he is given the mandate he will work to the satisfaction of the constituents.



Mensah Woyome has been a member of parliament for South Tongu since 2009. He said he has the experience to present the constituency one more time in order to work for victory for the NDC come 2024 general elections.



Maxwell is number four on the ballot. He said when he becomes the MP he will work to make the constituency attractive and unite delegates and other aspirants in order to work for progress of the constituency and the NDC at large.