I’m richer than Mahama and Akufo-Addo; I can manage the economy better – Akua Donkor

General News of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: etvghana.com

Founder and leader of Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor has declared herself the richest Ghanaian politician.



In an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s “Epa Hoa Daben” socio-political talk show, Akua Donkor said she has the required qualities to adequately manage Ghana’s economy and improve the current state of the country.



“I’m richer than Mahama and Akufo-Addo,” she boasted. “And I can manage the economy better than they have.”



Akua Donkor criticized other Ghanaian politicians, accusing them of being torn between the two major political parties in Ghana – the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP). She claimed that all other parties in Ghana are not legitimate and are affiliated with either the NDC or NPP.



“They’re all in it for the money and share it among themselves,” She alleged. “But I’m the only genuine independent politician in Ghana. I’ve done everything solely with my hard-earned money. I’ve filled out and signed documents and paid my dues. I fend for my people and take good care of myself as well.”





Akua Donkor further claimed that she has built houses and hired hotels for some of her supporters, using her own money.



“So if I’m able to do all these things, who among the Ghanaian politicians have more money than I do? They all squander state money, but I spend my own money, and they also spend my money through the taxes I pay.”



Akua Donkor expressed confidence that she could become Ghana’s next president and manage the economy more effectively than Mahama or Akufo-Addo.