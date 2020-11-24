General News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

I'm reassured EC will conduct free & fair elections - Pius Enam Hadzide

Pius Enam Hadzide, Deputy Information Minister

Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide, has lauded the Electoral Commission over their conduct ahead of the general elections.



It's left with two weeks (14 days) to the Presidential and Parliamentary elections which will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020, at over 30,000 polling stations across the country.



Twelve political parties will be competing for the Presidential seat.



However, it is strongly believed that the main contest is between the two biggest political parties, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



This year's election is historic as it is the first time a sitting President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is being challenged by a former President, John Dramani Mahama.



The Electoral Commission (EC) is already poised to conduct the elections and, as part of measures to prove their neutrality and credibility, has released a soft copy of the voter register to the general public for cross-checks and rectifications and also to ensure every voter who registered his or her name is captured in the register.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on ''Kokrokoo'' on Peace FM, Pius Enam Hadzide was confident in the EC to conduct free and fair elections.



He held that the EC particularly making the soft copy of the register available to the public is "a sign of the high level of transparency and openness that the Electoral Commission is exhibiting".



To him, he has no doubts over the competence of the Commission.



"I'm reassured by the conduct of the Electoral Commission. I am reassured by the conduct of the elections management taskforce led by the IGP with soldiers and Fire Service part of it . . . I feel all the stakeholders are playing their part. I plead with our political parties to bring our members and supporters to order," he added.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.