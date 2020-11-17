General News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

I’m ready to die over Agyapa deal – Amidu reacts to death threats

Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor

Resigned Ghana’s Special prosecutor Martin Amidu has revealed that the only protection he had from the threats and plans directed at him for undertaking the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption assessment report was taken away from him.



He stated in his resignation letter that he is prepared to meet the threats of his demise as the price to pay for serving the country without fear or favour affection or ill will.



“The events of 12th November 2020 removed the only protection I had from the threats and plans directed at me for undertaking the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption assessment report and dictates that I resign as the Special Prosecutor immediately. Fear is the enemy of change and I am prepared from the vacuum created on 12th November 2020 to meet the threats of my demise as the price to pay for serving my country without fear or favour affection or ill will”



According to him “I acted professionally throughout in the discharge of my duties and my conscience is the anchor of my strength to face any consequences. I am grateful to every Ghanaian for both the support and criticisms during my tenure. When the real facts of my tenure become well known to the public in the future, history may judge me kindly. Ghana First!”





