I’m ready to die for victory on December 7 - NDC National Organizer

NDC National Organizer, Joshua Akamba

The National Organizer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Akamba, says he is ready to explore all legal means to ensure his party wins this year’s elections, even if it will cost his life.



His comment seemingly corroborates his party’s flagbearer John Dramani Mahama’s call on supporters to be vigilant during the polls.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning Show GhanAkoma on Thursday, October 8, Joshua Akamba told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “as the National Organizer for NDC, I can tell you that our future depends on this year’s election because of the bad leadership we are faced with”.



“So I can assure you that some of us are prepared to sacrifice our lives for Ghana to liberate the country from the clutches of Akufo-Addo’s bad leadership.”



He further explained that “some people who have been badly hit by the current government’s bad policies like the banking clean-up, hundreds if not thousands have already died so if I die to turn this country’s fortune around I believe it’s in line,” he vowed.



Meanwhile, Deputy General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Boahen Nana Obiri, in response to Joshua Akamba’s comments, wants Ghanaians to disregard the NDC’s stance and be taken as normal political talks just to win power.



“Let’s not take them out of context, we have heard these political talks before and it’s always hoax and empty charges. They are desperate and they will say anything just to attract attention, so let’s disregard their talks.”





