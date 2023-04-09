I'm not on talking terms with Akufo-Addo over EC appointment snub - Abronye

Politics of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Chairman for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Bono Region, Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC has vowed not to ever talk to Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo-Addo.



He says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been unfair to him throughout his administration and for that reason, he has decided to sever ties with the President.



What broke the camel’s back according to Abronye was the fact that he applied for the vacant Electoral Commission job but the President failed to give him the appointment with the excuse that he did not want to appoint a known party member.



“There is nowhere in Ghana’s constitution which says people appointed to the Electoral Commission should not be Ghanaians. There is nowhere in the constitution which says people appointed to the Electoral Commission should not be members of the NPP, NDC, CPP. So far as you are a Ghanaian, you are worthy of working at the electoral commission.



The NDC that is up in arms over the recent appointments also did the same when they had power. They appointed Hajia Sadatu Maida who recently retired from the Commission and was the daughter of a known NDC man.



"I realized she will be retiring so I wrote to the President in 2022 to put me there when she leaves but the President told me he cannot do that. He said he will not appoint a known NPP man to the position. I have decided I will never talk to Nana Addo again. I will never talk to him until he leaves power,” Abronye is on record to have said.



Abronye believes that he has all it takes and would have been a great appointment for the Electoral Commission if the President had appointed him for the position that became vacant.



“I could have done the job because I have experience with elections in Ghana. I don’t know the guy he had appointed and I don’t have a problem with that but my fight is that I am saddened by the President’s failure to appoint me and I will never talk to him again,” he said in an interview.



