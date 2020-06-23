Politics of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: Daily Mail

'I’m not chasing delegates for items' – Lawyer JD

David Adu-Tutu Jnr, aka (Lawyer JD) who lost the Nsawam/Adoagyiri New Patriotic Party Parliamentary has denied reports that he is chasing the delegates to take the items he gave to them.



Frank Annoh Dompreh, the incumbent MP for Nsawam/Adoagyiri Constituency in the Eastern Region won with 483 votes, by beating Lawyer David Adu Tutu and Afua Kyerewaa Nyantakyi, who scored 613 and four votes respectively.



After the polls, reports are trending that, Lawyer JD is chasing the delegates for his items.



In Press Release, he denied the false allegations against him.



He explained that “I have been informed that there are news making rounds that my team members have gone round to collect parcels I gave out to some delegates”.



According to him, “I have not asked anyone to collect any parcel from any delegate, and neither has any of my team members done so”.



He said, “It is totally false propaganda mastermind by some saboteurs to tarnish my image, destroy the strong foundation my team and I have laid in the constituency in the past few months and set me up against well-meaning members and leaders of the NPP”.



He urged the delegates that “if you are a delegate and anyone disguised as a member of my team approaches you to return any item, please don’t give it to the person”.



He said” we have finished with the primaries. It’s time to focus on the main election to retain the seat and the presidency for the NPP”.

