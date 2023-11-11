I'm not afraid of anybody - Asenso-Boakye on Bantama seat challenge by Ken's brother

Politics of Saturday, 11 November 2023

Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Member of Parliament for the Bantama constituency in the Ashanti region, has stated that he is not afraid of any pending competition regarding his seat New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.



According to the Minister of Works and Housing, his ongoing projects and efforts in the constituency position him as a strong candidate.



He asserted that any contender would ultimately lose to him due to his track record and contributions to the constituency.



Responding to questions in an interview on Angel FM on November 10, 2023, after reports emerged that Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong's brother, Ralph Agyapong, has announced his intention to contest in the primaries.



"Per our party laws, anybody who qualifies to contest can apply to contest. The person has to be a registered voter, a card-bearing member of the party, and the party should have nurtured the party for at least two years that he/she would be contesting. So, anybody who qualifies can contest,” he said.



He added "I'm not afraid of competition, I'm not afraid of anybody who will come. All of us will go out and sell our message, and I believe that the work I have done has never happened in the constituency. That is what I believe, and a lot of people also believe the same."



Ralph Agyapong, a lawyer and the brother of Kennedy Agyapong, declared his intention to contest for Asenso-Boakye's in an interview with Hello FM on November 9, 2023.



Ralph disclosed that the grassroots support for his candidacy became evident as people began circulating his campaign posters on social media platforms.



"The way and manner people have been calling me to contest the seat, if I ignore such calls, I might disgrace myself… so when I saw my posters moving around, I called Hon Ken and he told me to go and contest and win the seat for Bantama constituency.



“I’m always at the Bantama constituency, and according to the constituents they are not happy with the way and manner the MP is managing the place, so, I have to come and take charge…if Bantama constituents are listening to me I want to let them know that I have accepted their calls and I will contest the seat,” he said.







