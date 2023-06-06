'I'm not a coward' - Kwadaso MP hits back at Prof. Gyampo over allegations

General News of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Professor Kingsley Nyarko, the Member of Parliament for the Kwadaso constituency, has responded to Professor Ransford Gyampo of the University of Ghana regarding his criticism of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's directive for senior staff of the Electoral Commission to submit their curriculum vitae to the presidency.



In a statement posted on his social media page, the lawmaker criticized Professor Gyampo and accused him of political bias.



According to the MP, contrary to Professor Gyampo's opinion, the president's directive is a step in the right direction as it allows the presidency to scrutinize and assess the records of senior staff in all public institutions.



"Dear Ransford Gyampo, I have read your response to the comments I made on Oyerepa TV this morning in relation to your suggestion that the President does not have the right to ask directors and other senior staff of the Electoral Commission to submit their curriculum vitae for scrutiny. I am informed that this directive was given to all state-owned institutions and not just the Electoral Commission," he said.



He suggested that Gyampo's persistent attacks and opposition to the Akufo-Addo-led government stems from his affiliation with the opposing NDC party.



Professor Kingsley Nyarko called out Professor Gyampo for lacking integrity and challenged him to a contest on the campus of the University of Ghana, where they both serve as lecturers, to determine who is held in high esteem.



"In your second paragraph, you mention that you voted for Akufo-Addo. I was not present, so I cannot dispute you on that. However, I want to tell you that you are simply saying that to save face. Any discerning mind can see that you are not being sincere and honest about that matter. I leave that to your conscience.



"In your third paragraph, you refer to my comments as madness. Ransford, I am of sound mind and I know what I am saying. I can confidently stand by my words. Why are you avoiding the truth? Strong men take responsibility and stand by their words and actions.



"What are you afraid of? You can be disappointed in the president; you always have been. But the truth is that Nana Akufo-Addo is undoubtedly one of the best, if not the best, in the history of Ghana.



"Prof. Gyampo, I am not a coward. I never have been, and you know that. You know me as a bold, uncompromising, and principled person, unlike you. Let the students and faculty of the University of Ghana assess our conduct and see who is credible, has integrity, and is principled," he said.



Professor Kingsley Nyarko's anger was triggered by a social media post by Professor Gyampo, in which he referred to the former as a "coward."



In the post, Professor Gyampo denied Professor Kingsley Nyarko's claim on Oyerepa TV that he (Professor Gyampo) had historically opposed the NPP and predicted the party's defeat in the 2016 elections.



"Stop the lies. You are an honorable Member of Parliament. I never told you in 2016 that Akufo Addo cannot be President of Ghana. If you claim I did and you have evidence, present it. The facts on the ground in 2016 do not support your baseless lie.



"You are a coward. You gossip and criticize your party to me privately. You know that many of the issues I have spoken out against regarding the internal affairs of your party have been relayed to me through complaints from people like you. Haven't you, for instance, constantly criticized your party and the President for not appointing you as a Minister or Deputy, believing that you are more qualified than most of the current appointees? As an academic, you are aware of the principle of academic freedom. Therefore, you should not gossip about your party privately to some of us and publicly pretend that everything is fine," he shared on Facebook.









GA/SARA