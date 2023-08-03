I'm living in fear - Domeabra Asafoatse cries for help

General News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

The Asafoatse Nii Kojo Kwao III of Ngleshie Domeabra has expressed worry concerning an assassination attempt on his life and the perceived inaction from the security authorities over the issue.



Nii Asafoatse who is now living in constant fear in his own house, since the assailant stood in front of his gate waiting to shoot him, laments the refusal of the police to investigate the matter.



He recounted that on the day of the incident, it took divine intervention for him to escape and be saved from the attacker.



He said there is much apprehension in his family home and doesn't know what might happen next, since some of the accused persons are walking freely at Domeabra.



Nii Asafoatse recounted a number of times he has met the security officials the municipal chief executive over the matter but his efforts to ensure that his life and that of his family are safe yielded no results.



"Are they waiting for something bad to happen before they act?" he quizzed

He said, his frustration lies with investigations that have gone on, saying that there was a day when his daughter returned home from school and told him that a strange man wanted to know where they live.



He said all these distractions are not helping him enjoy peace.



He, therefore, appealed to the IGP to look into the matter and save the Ngleshie Domeabra community as well as his welfare.