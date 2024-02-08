I'm like a driver's mate, make me the driver - Bawumia

General News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

"I am like a driver’s mate," Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated in his first major speech as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Bawumia on Wednesday (February 7) outlined his vision for Ghana in an address at the UPSA auditorium in Accra.



He stressed that despite being driver's mate, "if, by the Grace of God, you make me President, I will be in the driver's seat with constitutionally mandated authority to pursue my vision and my priorities.



He added: "My vision is to create a tent big enough to accommodate all our people, to tap into the resourcefulness and talents of our people irrespective of our different ethnic, political and religious backgrounds, to channel our energies into building the kind of country that assures a food self-sufficient, safe, prosperous, and dignified future for all Ghanaians, to create sustainable jobs with meaningful pay for all, and for Ghana to participate fully in the fourth industrial revolution using systems and data."



This is not the first time he is touting his role as a driver's mate and an assistant to the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Bawumia, in his address, also spoke about several taxes he would abolish when elected president and plans and policies he would roll out while pointing to the successes of the Akufo-Addo government.



