Politics of Saturday, 15 August 2020

Source: Ghana Crusader

I’m going to review the constitution – Carl Ebo Morgan

Carl Ebo Morgan, Independent Presidential Candidate

Independent Presidential Candidate Carl Ebo Morgan has said he will review the constitution if he is elected as President.



According to Mr. Morgan, the constitution has given the President autonomous power with regards to the number of people he can appoint and that is what accounts for the number of relatives being appointed by the President.



In a Presidential debate monitored by GhanaCrusader he said “The 1992 constitution has given so much power to the President. He appoints tons of people and naturally when you have such a power you will have to bring your closest family. The temptation is so high”.



Mr. Morgan believes the constitution has to be reviewed to make sure those powers are limited and that is what he intends to do if voted into power.



“When I’m President, I’m going to review the constitution”.



He further stated that there is the need for the appointment of a Prime Minister to run the day to day activities of the country and he believes that will help in limiting the power of the president and that is what he intends to do if elected as President.



“I will propose that we have a President who appoints a Prime Minister to run the government. All over the place that is what we know. So the power of the President will be limited to some extent”.



Carl Ebo Morgan believes if he is voted for as President he has a lot to offer Ghanaians in terms of growth and stability.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.