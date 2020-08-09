General News of Sunday, 9 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I'm at peace because I speak the truth - Bishop Agyinasare

Bishop Charles Agyinasare, Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International

Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, has reiterated that he's at peace despite the constant attacks and threats on his life by politicians because he speaks nothing but the truth.



The preacher in one of his sermon's dubbed 'There is a cause for integrity and honesty’, received lots of condemnation from politicians and party foot soldiers for speaking on national issues.



According to him though though his friends and loved ones who are concerned about the attacks have entreated him to stay away from speaking on transformation issues, he's peaceful because he speaks the truth.



"Fortunately or unfortunately, politicians sit on-air - radio and TV - and make false accusations and insult who they disagree with, including their opponents. In the past few weeks, the umentionable things that people have said about me is unbelievable.



"My loved one and concerned people have called me and they keep calling to say Bishop stop talking about national transformations, because we cannot stand the insults smeared against you. Some wonder wether I'm able to sleep soundly at night in the midst of the insults... Others wonder, why I'm so cool. When they see me or call, as if nothing is going on. Why am I so peaceful, it is because what I am saying is the truth," Bishop Agyinasare told members of his congretation on Sunday, August 9, 2020.



During the service monitored by GhanaWeb, the bishop supported his comments with a scripture from the bible culled from 2 Corinthians 13:8, "For we can do nothing against the truth, but only for the truth and the gospel—the good news of salvation."



Bishop Agyinasare added that he will not stop commenting on national issues hence if the attacks from politicians are what he has to endure, then so be it.



"And so for me, if this is the price I have to pay for preaching transformation, then it is worth it all," he added.



Watch the sermon below:









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.