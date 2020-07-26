General News of Sunday, 26 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I'm ashamed my good friend Akufo-Addo hasn't acted on Hawa Koomson’s case – Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has questioned the long silence of President Akufo-Addo after one of his ministers – Mavis Hawa Koomson fired warning shots at a registration centre in the Awutu Senya East constituency.



According to him, the actions of Mavis Hawa Koomson was criminal and should have warranted sack right after she admitted committing such an act.



Franklin Cudjoe said he feels embarrassed seeing that his friend - President Akufo-Addo, has turned a blind eye to the case.



In an interview on CitiTV's Big Issue Saturday, he said, “I was thinking that the president because he was invited to Mali to be part of the peace process which by the way was started by some of these…behaviour, I would have thought that maybe we would give him the benefit of the doubt so that by the time he had returned over the weekend, some pretence that something is being done would be heard but I am mortified and I keep saying that the president is a very good friend of mine but I think on this one we are not friends… it has become at least 24 hours, 48 hours, 72 hours and a lot more and not a whisper of anything that seems close to suggesting that something ought to have been said”.



“I sincerely am dumbfounded he has not said a word and has made meaningless the entire vigilante law,” he reiterated.



His comments fall on the back of calls from civil society organisations (CSOs) for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack Mavis Hawa Koomson for causing mayhem at the registration centre.



President Akufo-Addo’s inactiveness on the case, the Imani Africa president said implies that the vigilantism bill has been rendered ineffective.



He further stated that the police were equally intimidated to carry out their responsibilities as far as the subject is concerned,because of the minister's position.



Franklin Cudjoe who looked unenthused about the entire process said “This whole talk about the police are investigating, even the police themselves were intimidated on the first point. Look at how long it took them. They even had to address the issue as if they were dealing with somebody who is so wild and they need to hold the person in high esteem. For crying out loud, what the person did was criminal”.



The Police on Friday announced that they've retrieved the minister’s gun as well having all documents covering the weapon when she honoured the Police invitation.



The minister's statement has been taken and the case has been furthered to the CID Headquarters in Accra pending advice from the Attorney General’s Department.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.