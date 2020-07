Politics of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

I love NPP than my wife - Chairman Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako has stated that he loves the NPP than his wife.



Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known in political circles as Chairman Wontumi speaking on Wontumi TV and radio noted that he loves the New Patriotic Party than his wife.



“I love NPP, I love NPP even more than my wife, yes I love the NPP more than my wife. The NPP is in my blood,” Chairman Wontumi stated.



Chairman Wontumi noted that he has reached where he is because he has served all over the years.



He also called on all the winning candidates in the just ended NPP Parliamentary Primaries to call and visit the losing aspirants this he believes would foster unity in the party in the coming December elections.



Chairman Wontumi also noted that his concentration is on the upcoming voters’ registration exercise and urged all the parliamentary candidates to get involved.





