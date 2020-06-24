General News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

I lost an election because I refused to give delegates ‘waakye’- NDC Communicator

A communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Narsh, has bemoaned the monetization of internal party elections.



Recounting his bitter experience in contesting in an internal party race as an organizer, he disclosed he lost to his opponent because of ‘Waakye’.



According to him, he admonished the party delegates in the Asugyaman constituency he refused to give a dime to any of the delegates and that caused his defeat.



He told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that he lost the race by 15 votes because he did not share money like, his contender did.



He said he was already working on the grounds and asked the delegates to look at that and vote for him.



To him, the issue of vote-buying must be checked to safeguard Ghana’s democratic gains.



Mr. George Narsh was worried that the issue of vote-buying deprives competent from contesting political office.



Delegates he lamented have now resorted to charging aspirants before voting for them and when these politicians win power, they ignore the people because they have bought the vote.



This he noted breeds corruption and until we end this, we will continue to encounter political corruption.













