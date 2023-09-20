I’ll win Asante Bekwai seat for NPP - COP Mensah

Politics of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

COP George Alex Mensah, a former senior police officer captured in a leaked tape allegedly scheming to be the replacement of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has announced that he would be contesting in the NPP parliamentary primaries race for the Asante Bekwai Constituency.



The retired Commission of Police (COP) said that he will help the NPP retain the seat if he is given the chance to be its candidate in the 2024 general elections because the people of Asante Bekwai want him.



COP Alex Mensah, who made this announcement while discussing his retirement plans in an interview with Asaase Radion on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, added that he also has plans to become a private legal practitioner.



“I am a chartered accountant and I had plans of practicing law during my retirement. And I also had plans of running as a Member of Parliament in my hometown, Asante Bekwai.



“So, these are the two plans I have. Whichever materialises, I will be there. For now, I am going to run as an MP if they give me the nod,” he said.



He added, “Of course, I will win, who will go into a competition and will not win? Once you are going into a competition, you have to know that you either win or lose. I will not pull out at the last minute. If I pull out, my people will be angry”.



The retired police officer also disclosed that he has been a card-bearing member of the NPP for years and has contributed to the development of the party, especially in his home town.



The Asante Bekwai parliamentary seat is currently filed by the NPP’s Joseph Osei-Owusu, also known as Joe Wise.



Joe Wise, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, has represented the Asante Bekwai Constituency for 4 consecutive terms, (the 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th parliaments)



He has, however, indicated that the 8th parliament would be his last.



