‘I’ll wear my own shoes’ – Afriyie Ankrah demystifies filling Asiedu Nketiah's big shoes

Politics of Monday, 21 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An aspiring General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has responded to questions on whether he will be able to adequately fill in the shoes of the longest-serving General Secretary of his party, Asiedu Nketiah.



According to him, there is no doubt that the position Nketiah has held over the years comes with a large task; however, he is eager to contribute his bit to the party's future.



Speaking in the yet-to-be-aired second part of his interview with GhanaWeb TV’s Election Desk, the former Director of Elections of the party acknowledged the immense work that the party’s outgoing Chief Executive Officer has done over the period.



Elvis Afriyie Ankrah described Asiedu Nketiah as a peculiar character who has paid his dues.



"I think we must give credit where it is due. Having held that position for 17 years; which led to two electoral victories and, of course, two defeats, I think that he has paid his dues. He’s a peculiar character, somebody that I get along with very well; the same way that I get along with the National Chairman also. I’ve worked with both of them very very closely.



"I think that there’s a lot to learn from him, but we are also building an NDC for the future. I believe in learning lessons from the [past], looking at the present, and forging a way forward," he said.



Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, who is also a former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, stated that while it appears that should he win the race to be the party’s CEO, he would be left with a huge responsibility of filling a big shoe, he would do things differently.



He explained that, rather, he would come to the job with his own shoes and execute the job accordingly.



"So, somebody asked me if I was going to fill his shoes; can I fill his shoes? I said no. I love General’s shoes – beautiful shoes (figuratively), but I’ll wear my own shoes," he added.



The full second part of the interview airs on GhanaWeb TV on November 21, 2022.



In the meantime, watch the first part of the interview below:











AE/SEA