I'll usher in a new era of governance by appointing young leaders to my cabinet – Mahama

Politics of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama says he will usher in a new era of governance by appointing young leaders to his cabinet should he be elected as the next president.



The former president said the decision to usher in a new era of young leaders is to reflect the nation’s youthful demographic in its highest decision-making body.



He described it as a groundbreaking initiative and the first in Ghana’s political history.



He opined that the vitality and perspectives of the youth are essential to the cabinet’s composition.



“One of the promises I leave you young people with is that the NDC cabinet post January 7, 2025, is going to be averagely one of the youngest cabinets in the history of this country.



“If you look at the demographics of our country and you know that the majority are young people then definitely if you’re setting up a cabinet, young people must be the majority in that cabinet,” he said.