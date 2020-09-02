Politics of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

I’ll upgrade Wa Municipality to Metropolis if I win – Mahama

Former president John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has stated that a future NDC government will upgrade Wa municipality to a Metropolitan status.



Mr Mahama announced this at the forecourt of the Wa Naa palace when he addressed the Chiefs and people of the area as part of his campaign tour of the Upper West Region.



Mr Mahama said,” considering the growing number of people and businesses in the Wa municipality, It will be befitting to upgrade it to the status of a metropolis if I am voted into power.”



The former President added that the NDC will make a ‘Big Push’ by investing 10 million dollars into infrastructure projects.



According to Mr Mahama, his next administration will see a massive investment in expanding and improving road networks across the country.



He assured the chiefs and people of Wa that he will complete all the community day SHSs that were started by his government and abandoned by the current administration.





