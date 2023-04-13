I'll take back Hohoe seat from NPP - Frank Ankutse

Regional News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

Frank Selorm Ankutse, an aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) for the Hohoe Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said he will reclaim the Hohoe seat if given the nod in May.



Frank was successfully vetted on Monday, April 3 and picked number one on the ballot, which he said is a strategic position. He is contesting five other aspirants in the race.



He said, "I can say for a fact that, that seat (Hohoe) originally belongs to the NDC and so we must present a candidate who can win the seat back for us, we belive that we can take our seat back".



"One thing i am going to work on is to get the party united once there's unity and there's peace within ourselves and we move as a united front i don't think the NPP can overpower us and i believe that we can win our seat back



"I am in this contest to win i am not just in to just try my luck and go away so I'll entreat all my supporters to go ahead and do clean campaign no personal attacks on any aspirants so that at the end of the day when i win we can call others on-board and work together", he added.



Speaking on the upcoming 2024 general election, Frank said if he wins the primaries, he will work assiduously to gather high votes for the NDC. He said he has started approaching the primaries as if it is the main election and this is putting the NDC in the limelight so that the party will be popular and at the end of the day, it will win the 2024 elections.



He said in his own capacity, he will mobilise enough resources to overpower the NPP and make sure that "we protect our votes in 2024".



Frank Selorm Ankutse is a native of Alavanyo in the Hohoe municipality and he's known in the area as a philanthropist. In previous years, he built and renovated dilapidated schools and health facilities, houses for less privileged residents and organised free health screening in farming communities in the municipality.



He said when he becomes the next MP for Hohoe, he will prioritise reward system for party executives and elders, developmental projects for the party, and health, education, trade and industry for his constituents.



Regional Chairman of the party, Mawutor Agbavitor told the media on Tuesday, April 4 that, the NDC will join forces to reclaim the Hohoe seat.