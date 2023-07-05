I'll stop communicating for NPP, govt if the trial of Gyakye Quayson is discontinued - NPP executive

Politics of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A member of the communication of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ahmed Faisal Yaajara, has vowed to stop communicating for the party and the government if the criminal trial of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, is dropped by the Attorney General, Godfred Dame.



According to a news report by zaadio.com, Faisal Yaajara, the Tamale Central Constituency secretary of the NPP, said that the Attorney General discontinuing the trial sets a bad precedence.



He explained that if Godfred Dame bows to pressure and discontinues the trial it has the potential of affecting the fair adjudication of future cases.



This, he added, would be detrimental to the administration of justice in Ghana.



The NPP communicators vow comes on the back of appeals by some notable Ghanaians including the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Ayikoi Otoo, and the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, for the state to drop its case against Gyakye Quayson.



Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II appealed to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, to abort the trial against James Gyakye Quayson, who is being prosecuted for charges of forgery and perjury.



Speaking at the 10th Anniversary Lecture in honour of Prof. John Evan Atta Mills, the Dormaahene, said that the minister for justice should immediately file a nolle prosequi to discontinue the case for the sake of the public.



“As a matter of urgency, I [Dormaahene] am appealing to the President of the Republic [Akufo-Addo], if he has any role to play, that trial should be aborted, and the Attorney-General should as a matter of urgency file a Nolle Prosequi to end that particular decision” and abort the criminal case against Mr Quayson," he said.



BAI/OGB



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:















