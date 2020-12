Politics of Monday, 7 December 2020

I'll shock my political opponents – Presidential Candidate

Mr. Christian Kwabena Andrews, is the Presidential Candidate of GUM

Mr. Christian Kwabena Andrews, the presidential candidate of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), has said that he is confident that he will emerge as the ultimate victor in the ongoing presidential polls.



Speaking to the media after casting his ballot at the Gloryland Hotel 1A polling station in the Ablekuma North Constituency, the preacher popularly known as “Osofo Kyiri Abosom” expressed joy with the electioneering process.



“Everything is calm as we expected and peace would prevail in the entire process."



“But I urge the Electoral Commission to call on their Returning Officers to be truthful, genuine, and transparent in the entire process."



“I want to assure party supporters that we are going to win this election and definitely I will shock the big political parties,” he said.



Mr. Andrews is challenging the two front runners in this year’s elections, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party and former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress.



Other candidates include Ivor Kobina Greenstreet (CPP), Akua Donkor (GFP), Hassan Ayariga (APC), Henry Herbert Lartey (GCPP), Percival Kofi Akpaloo (LPG), David Asibi Ayindenaba Apesera (PNC), Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku (CPP), Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings (NDP) and Independent Candidate Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker.

