I’ll quit NDC if Mahama apologises over Akyem Sakawa tag - Opare Addo

The National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress George Opare Addo says he will resign from the party if former President John Mahama apologises over the ‘Akyem Sakawa boys’ controversy.



"If that happens I will leave the NDC. Because there is nothing to apologise for. The article was in the context of those who are involved in the deal, so there is nothing to apologise for,” he told Bola Ray on Starr Chat.



Spokesperson for the NDC 2020 campaign James Agyenim Boateng has also said the former President will not apologise over development.



“The point that Adongo made was that certain people close to the President are involved in some shady deal. There’s no apology to render because Mr. Mahama has not used the word being attributed to him.



“Those demanding an apology need to show they are members of government and also need to show they are behind the shady deal. This is a deliberate attempt to overshadow the NDC manifesto and we can clearly see-through,” he told Starr News.



Mr. Mahama’s sharing of an article by Bolga Central Member of Parliament Isaac Adongo on Facebook in which he labelled some individuals in government involved in the controversial Agyapa deal as ‘Sakawa-Akyem boys’ has sparked uproar among members of the ruling New Patriotic Party and other groups.



A group calling itself the Concerned Citizens of Okyeman on Wednesday demonstrated at Asamankese in the Eastern region against former President John Mahama over the ‘Akyem Sakawa’ tag.



The demonstrators clad in red and black wearing armband and headgear hoisted several placards with various inscriptions such as “divisive NDC, JM you have lost our respect, Name-calling; Akyems can do worse please, NDC and JM where are your policies, we Akyems will no longer stand for this, Let’s reject JM and NDC and its bigotry”.





