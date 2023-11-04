I'll make history in 2024 as first independent candidate to be president - Alan K declares

General News of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Mr Alan Kyerematen has said he will make history in Ghana as the first independent candidate to win the presidency.



At an event in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, the former Minister of Trade said his Movement for Change will cause an electoral upset in the 2024 polls.



He warned the main opposition National Democratic Congress against thinking it had automatically won the poll due to the cyclical change in government every eight years.



“The NDC believes that because we change governments, regardless of the state of the economy, they assume it’s their turn to win the next elections", Mr Kyerematen observed.



"I would have been the NPP’s flagbearer if the [It's my turn clamour] had worked. I didn’t claim it was my turn; it was the grassroots who championed it", the former minister who resigned from the New Patriotic Party said.



"The idea was turned down, so, I left. So, if they [NDC] think that it’s their turn to win the elections, the Movement for Change is coming. There’s a call for change. In 2024, history will be made in this country: the first independent candidate will become the president of Ghana".