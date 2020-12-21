Politics of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: My News GH

I’ll make Mfantseman Constituency the stronghold of NPP - MP-elect promises

MP-elect for Mfantseman Constituency, Ophelia Mensah Hayford

The Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for Mfantseman Constituency in the Central Region, Ophelia Mensah Hayford has vowed to make the area a stronghold of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in order to achieve her late husband’s legacy in Mfantseman.



According to her, her late husband’s hard work as an MP for Mfantseman Constituency pushed her to accept the party's appeals to lead as its parliamentary candidate which resulted in her victory.



Mrs. Mensah Hayford replaced her late husband, Mr. Ekow Kwansah Hayford who was the party’s Parliamentary candidate for Mfantseman Constituency until he met his untimely death following his gruesome killing by some unknown assailants on Friday, October 9, 2020, while returning from a campaign tour.



Speaking to the media shortly after Mfantseman Constituency’s mega victory float covered by MyNewsGh.com, Mrs. Mensah Hayford applauded Mfantseman Constituents for the trust they had in her and voting massively for her to make history for NPP in retaining the seat for the second time with over 3,000 votes difference.



“Fighting as a woman to lead the party for victory was not easy but it was for the glory of the Lord and the people of Mfantseman” she rejoiced.



Mrs. Mensah Hayford promised to use her position as MP to lobby for more developmental projects as well as create employment opportunities for the youth within Mfantseman Constituency.



She saluted President Nana Addo, stakeholders, party faithful, executives, traditional authorities, clergy among others for their unflinching support and being part of her victory.



On his part, a leading member of NPP and a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman, Mr. Stephen Asamoah Boateng thanked the MP-elect, for working hard and fighting for the party’s victory with less than two months campaign.



He described Mrs. Mensah Hayford as a strong and brave woman who fought to achieve her late husband’s aims.

