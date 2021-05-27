I’ll incentivise revenue collectors to boost our IGF – Adenta MCE hopeful

General News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) hopeful of the Adenta municipality, Freda Agyemang Sarpong has pledged to increase the Internally Generated Funds (IGF) of the municipality when given the nod.



According to her, there are numerous companies in the Adenta Municipality and if revenue collected from them is done diligently, more jobs will be created for the people and also contribute immensely to developing Adenta.



She believes the application of the digital address system spearheaded by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will make revenue collection easier.



“When it comes to the mobilization of funds, we can do that. If we can just slot a card into a machine to withdraw money sent to us from abroad, then we can also collect revenue easily. The revenue collection can be made easier if we institute a reward system for revenue collectors,” she said.



Freda shared this in an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy 98.9 FM’s 'Epa Hoa Daben' political talk show.



She indicated that the municipal revenue collectors should be given a yearly target to achieve and those who meet the targets will be rewarded. “Those who generate the highest revenue for the year will enjoy a fully paid trip to any vacation destination of choice. No one will overlook such an opportunity and the revenue collectors will make sure the municipality loses no money. This will motivate them (revenue collectors) a lot if instituted.”



Believing in the immense economic potential of Ghana, she advised Ghanaians to talk less and rather take action.



Freda promises to combine and use the situational leadership approach when appointed us MCE of the Adenta municipality.