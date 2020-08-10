General News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: My News GH

I’ll improve the quality of life of Ghanaians in my next coming – Mahama

play videoJohn Dramani Mahama

The flagbearer of the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama has stated emphatically that his next administration as president of Ghana would direct resources in effective ways to propel economic growth.



This he noted will ensure that Ghanaians feel the development in their pockets as well.



According to him, his next administration would restore domestic investment in the financial sector.



The former also promised that his next administration will build a peaceful, secure and robust economy that provides jobs through a transformed industrialized and digital economy



“We will reinforce the independence of state institutions and launch an anti-corruption crusade that fights against all corrupt political appointees and public sector workers” he assured.



Speaking at the inauguration of the Central Regional campaign team in Cape Coast, the flagbearer of the NDC, in a speech read by the Deputy National Organizer of NDC, Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon pledged to pay back all funds locked up in the collapsed financial institutions.



Mr Mahama again promised that the next NDC administration will establish a Financial Service Authority responsible to ensure that consumer financial markets work for consumers, for the providers of financial services and the economy as a whole.



The Twenty-Seven (27) member campaign team made up of people drawn from various professional backgrounds were inaugurated. They are expected to work closely with constituency stakeholders to deliver the popular votes from the region for John Dramani Mahama and the Parliamentary candidates as well.



Mr Dramani Mahama said the next NDC government plans include an aggressive job and entrepreneurial programme in the public and private sectors to deliver a minimum of 250,000 jobs every year.



“We will aim for a million jobs across the country by the end of my term in office in 2024. We will again put Ghanaians back to work to earn a decent living. We will get Ghana to work again, saving it from a dysfunctional Akufo Addo administration that has failed in every respect” Mr Mahama added.



On his part, the Member of the National Campaign Team, Dr Samuel Sarpong who swore the campaign team members into office, charged them to work extremely hard to make sure that people of Central Region give their votes to John Dramani Mahama to rescue Ghanaians from the hardship economy.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.