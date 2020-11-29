Politics of Sunday, 29 November 2020

I’ll fix the mess Akufo-Addo has put the Ghanaian economy into – Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has appealed to the people to bring him back to fix the mess in Ghana’s economy which has been broken by the Akufo-Addo led administration.



According to him, prior to leaving office in 2016, the government-financed the country’s budget with revenue generated from the country and not loans from the Central Bank.



“Let me tell you this and most Ghanaians don’t know in 2016 we financed the budget from our own revenues we didn’t borrow one cedi from the Central Bank, the first time in Ghana’s history. Everything that we financed the budget with in 2016 we did zero Central Bank Financing."



"This had put the economy on a platform where if the incoming administration, Nana Addo’s administration had taken over with the additional oil revenues and things we would have just continued fiscal consolidation with growth and you would have felt the prosperity within the system but they left everything and decided to go on their own track,” he added.



He noted that under the current administration, their interest has been to go on the bond market in order to borrow because the Finance Minister’s bank benefits directly from the bonds raised.



John Dramani Mahama acknowledged that Ghana’s economy is broken and that the individual who broke the economy, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should be shown the exit so he comes back to get the economy on track.

