Regional News of Sunday, 24 January 2021

Source: My News GH

I’ll fail if you don’t support me – Upper East Regional Minister-designate

Steven Yakubu, Upper East Regional Minister-designate

Regional Minister-designate for the Upper East Region Steven Yakubu believes that a concerted effort will ensure that the Region develops to the pedestal everyone is looking for.



To him, individualism will not be of any benefit to the region because no region has developed with the effort of just one person.



The Member of Parliament for the Binduri Constituency who was speaking to Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio in an interview on his appointment said “There is no region in Ghana that will say it does not need one or two projects for growth.



And there is no magic way of bringing development hence I will call for collective efforts by all and sundry. We need to come together and redefined our purpose and what we want to achieve as a region”.



He continued: “Development does not come on silver platter hence the need for collective efforts by all and sundry both at the diaspora level as well as the local level”.



Steven Yakubu acknowledged the work of his predecessors indicating that he is coming on board to add to what they have done in the past.



He used the opportunity to seek the support of the indigenous people as he takes over the mantle as Regional Minister in order to help in the Region’s development agenda.



