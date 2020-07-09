Politics of Thursday, 9 July 2020

I’ll ensure a resounding victory for NDC – Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is Mahama's running mate

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, John Mahama’s running mate nominee, has promised to ensure that the opposition party wrests power from the incumbent NPP in the December 7 polls.



The former education minister in a series of tweets a day after her nomination stated: “I pledge to diligently apply myself and dedicate all the energy and intellect I can muster to ensure a resounding victory for the NDC and for our country, Ghana. So, help me, God.”



Naana, who is former Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Cape Coast, advised WASSCE on how to avoid COVID-19.



“As a mother and educationist, my thoughts are with parents/guardians who are concerned about their children in school at this time. I am praying for school children, teachers, non-teachers and school admins. Please observe #COVID19 prevention measures to #StopTheSpread. #ImWithHer,” she tweeted.



Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s nomination has been received with overwhelming endorsement by many Ghanaians, especially women’s advocacy groups who say that it is high time a woman occupied the highest office of the land.



Even though she is not the first to be nominated to seek higher political office, this is the first time a woman has been chosen by any of the two major political parties who have governed the country since the fourth Republican Constitution came into effect, hence the high interest in her capabilities.



