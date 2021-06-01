I’ll conform to every rule at Achimota – Nkrabea

General News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

The Rastafarian student, Oheneba Nkrabea, who was rejected by Achimota School has promised to conform to every rule once he begins his education at the prestigious school.



Nkrabea on Monday won a landmark case against Achimota over his decision not to cut his dreadlocks on religious grounds.



Speaking on the Morning Starr on Tuesday, June 1, Nkrabea said he will comport himself and abide by every rule and regulation at Achimota School. He added that he has never had any issue with school authorities during his days at Junior High School.



“I will conform to every rule at Achimota because I went to JHS and I didn’t have issues,” Nkrabea said.



According to Nkrabea, regular reports of public sector corruption in the media made him feel the judge will be influenced against them.



“At a point, I lost hope because looking at the country and from what I watch on the news and corruption, I thought the judge could be bribed. My only issue was bribery and corruption so I was surprised when the ruling went in our favor. It has to do with the system,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Tuesday.



Background



The impasse between the students and the school has been ongoing since March 19 during which the two students have not been able to start academic work with their colleagues.







They were placed at the school through the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) having satisfied the entry requirement by creditably passing their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



Tyrone Iras Marhguy’s results were attached to the lawsuit to emphasize his academic competence.



The school had asked the parents to cut off their wards’ hair or find another school for them. Though the Ghana Education Student initially directed Achimota School to admit the students, it backtracked after pushback from the school’s stakeholders.



In defense of the school’s decision, the Achimota School PTA said its revised rules and regulations from August 2020 indicate that students must keep their hair low, simple and natural.



