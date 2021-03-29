I’ll be the first casualty if NPP goes into opposition – Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Businessman and politician, Kennedy Agyapong who is also lawmaker for Assin Central has noted that he will be the first to be targeted if his party, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) goes into opposition, allowing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to take over the administration of the country.



To that end, he has vowed to ensure that the NPP does not repeat mistakes they made in 2008 which took the then governing party into opposition after that year’s general elections.



Mr Agyapong said these in reaction to some development at the National Lottery Authority (NLA) which he said were disturbing and could affect the party.



He noted that some individuals who never labored for the party in the previous elections have managed to occupy key positions and are frustrating members of the NPP.



This, he said has the propensity of destabilizing the grassroots of the party, a situation he said he will not allow to happen.



“Some of us really worked hard to ensure victory for the party in last year’s elections, it was not a joke,” he said on his radio station.



“I went round the country several times and ensured that Akufo-Addo won the elections, I knew the problems I went through while going and so we won’t sit down for any individual to disturb the party.



“I will be the first casualty if the NPP goes into opposition so we won’t allow anybody to disturb the party,” he added.