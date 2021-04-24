I’ll be deliberate about galamsey fight – Akufo-Addo assures Okyenhene

General News of Saturday, 24 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

President Akufo-Addo has reiterated the commitment of his government to deal with the galamsey phenomenon in the country, emphasizing that his administration’s efforts will be deliberate during its second in office.



The President gave the assurance when he received Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin and other Akyem Abuakwa Chiefs at the Jubilee House when they paid a courtesy call on him.



“We are all witnesses to what has become of our major water bodies such as brim, Pra, Ankobra. All these strategic waters bodies have been polluted as a result of Galamsey.



“It is my considered opinion that we need a deliberate effort and plan to eliminate the Galamsey menace in our country,” the President said.



First Term Efforts



The President pointed out that during his first term, “some work was done even though not sufficient, to deal with the phenomenon”.



He, therefore, indicated that during his second term opportunity given to him by Ghanaians, he is “committed to fighting it [Galamsey] with a renewed energy in order for the people of Ghana to know that eliminating Galamsey is his top priority”.



“We have to do everything possible to protect the water bodies and natural resources we inherited from our forebears so we can preserve them and bequeth them to the generations coming after us. If we Don’t do this deliberately, we stand the risk of losing all these priceless natural resources” President Akufo-Addo added.



The Okyenhene



The Okyenhene through his spokesperson, Dasebre Ayimedu Kantamanto, congratulated President Akufo-Addo for winning the 2020 Presidential election decisively. He indicated that he supports fully all the efforts of the Akufo-Addo Presidency to arrest the Galamsey phenomenon in Ghana.



Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin submitted to the President to give consideration to their request for “Lands” in their traditional area that was taken over by the State to return same to them (the traditional authorities). He added that the traditional authority has need of the lands to expand their farming activities and for developmental projects.



“For all the issues we brought before you today, what is of great importance to us is the Galamsey menace. We do understand that it is a difficult issue but we plead with you just like it is said that a” revolution has never been kind to its own people”, please put your “feet on the ground” in order to eliminate Galamsey from the nation completely to preserve our lands, natural resources and water bodies” Dasebre Ayimedu Kantamanto said on behalf of the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin.