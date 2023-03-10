'I leave everything in the hands of Allah' - Father of slain soldier breaks silence

General News of Friday, 10 March 2023

Imoro Awudu, the father of a 21-yeaar-old soldier who was gruesomely murdered at Ashaiman has spoken for the first time following the death of his son.



According to the bereaved father, he has left everything in the hands of God even though he wished his son would have buried him instead of the reverse case.



“I had also said that I should die first for my children to bury me but now this has happened. I leave everything in the hands of God, God will cater for us,” Imoro Awudu told TV3 during the burial of his late son on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Imoro Sherif was killed in a neighbourhood of Ashaiman on March 4, 2023, after he had returned to the area from a military course he was attending at 37, to visit his mother.



His death led to a sanctioned “intelligence-led” operation by the Ghana Armed Forces on Tuesday where several residents reported of being brutalised by the soldiers.



184 residents were arrested during the operation.



Meanwhile, the mother of Sherrif, Afia Kyeraa has been describing the cost of her son’s death to her family.



“It is not easy for me, I can’t help, he was all that I got, he was supposed to take care of his siblings but he is gone. I don’t do any work apart from selling tomatoes so he was my hope. He promised to take care of his siblings,” she said.



The young trooper Imoro was interred at the Burma Camp Military cemetery on Thursday following the conduct of a burial ceremony in line with Islamic custom.



