I know how to handle stigma in school – ‘Rasta’ student speaks after court victory

General News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

One of the ‘Rasta’ Students who won the case against Achimota School, Tyrone Marhguy has said he is prepared to handle the possible stigma in school after the court has ordered the Achimota school to admit them.



He told journalists the court’s decision was part of “a great story.”



“The first time I walked through the gate of Achimota, the first thing I did was to check the time [I arrived] because I knew one day I would be telling a story with it.



“I had no idea I would be telling one great story in the courtroom about how I was discriminated [against] and how I am back.”



He added “I will know how to handle [possible stigma], and to straighten things up when [the stigmatization] starts.”



The students were denied admission into Achimota school until they cut off their dreadlocks.



Following this, they filed a suit against the school.







