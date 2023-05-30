I implemented the paperless port system Bawumia always brags about - Carlos Ahenkorah

General News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah, has accused Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of taking credit for government policies he (Bawumia) was not responsible for.



Speaking in a UTV interview, on Monday, monitored by GhanaWeb, Carlos Ahenkorah, a former deputy minister of trade and industry, said that the vice president has been dragging about some of the policies which he did not even know about.



He added that he was the one who implemented the paperless port system but the vice president has been taking credit for it.



“With me as the chairman, I was the one who implemented the paperless port system, that Bawumia always brags about when he mounts an NPP platform. I was the one who implemented it.



“He knows my work, he knows what I’m capable of doing… Textile Tax Stamp was my idea,” he said in Twi.



Ahenkorah, also, spoke about the good working relationship he has with his former boss and NPP flagbearer hopeful Alan Kyerematen.



He said that even though he did not know the former trade minister that well before his appointment, he trusted him when they were working together and they were able to achieve tremendous success.



