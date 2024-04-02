I haven’t been booted out of government; I’m still a cabinet minister – Ambrose Dery

Politics of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Nandom Constituency, Ambrose Dery, has asserted that he remains a cabinet minister in his new role as Minister of State in the Office of the President.



Mr Dery, the immediate-past Minister of the Interior, explained that the recent ministerial reshuffle does not mean that he has lost his cabinet status, stressing that he is still in government.



Addressing supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in his constituency last week, he urged them to disregard rumours and claims by his detractors that he had been kicked out of government and that his influence in government had diminished.



“People are saying that I have been taken out of government. That’s not true! I’m still a cabinet minister,” he assured the cheering supporters.



Ambrose Dery, a respected legal practitioner, has been the Interior Minister since the inception of the Akufo-Addo administration in 2017.



As one of the few ministers from the Upper West Region, his reshuffling to Minister of State was interpreted by some as a demotion. But he has clarified that, notwithstanding the reshuffle, he remains a cabinet minister.