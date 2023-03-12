I have the blessing of Ayawaso West Wuogon grassroots, my campaign is ongoing- Fred Nuamah

Politics of Sunday, 12 March 2023

The founder of the Ghana Movie Awards, Fred Nuamah, who has announced his intention to contest in the National Democratic Congress' primaries for the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat has said that works are underway to seize power for his party.



The popular movie producer who has now ventured into politics believes that he has the backing and support of the constituency and its people.



"I've picked up the nominations and I am currently on the grounds working and everything here is going as planned. Things are going well.



"The late Prof. Atta Mills at his time began what he calls 'door-to-door'. I have termed my strategy as person-to-person. I have partnered with researchers. I want to know what the people in the areas and constituency need. That is what we're focusing on," Fred disclosed in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb



The NDC aspirant also denied the claim of being a former member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



"I have been a card-bearing member and registered member of the NDC all this while, those who know me can testify...my work allows me to work and favour everyone, whether NPP or CPP. All the way from 2012, I was with the party...as a businessman I was working backstage," he explained.



In 2020, John Dumelo represented the NDC as the parliamentary candidate in Ayawaso West Wuogon and had the support of Fred Nuamah and other celebrities who joined his campaign train.



On May 13, 2023, the NDC will organize their primaries to elect candidates for the various constituencies.









