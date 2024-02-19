I have resigned as National Women's Organiser, card-bearer of PNC - Hidaya Ibrahim

General News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Women's Organiser of the People's National Convention (PNC), Hidaya Ibrahim, has tendered her resignation, effective Tuesday, February 20, 2024.



Additionally, she announced that she would no longer be a registered card-bearing member of the party.



In a statement, she cited "thorough consultation" and "personal political progress" as the reasons behind her decision to resign.



She expressed her belief that this moment presents an opportunity to explore new avenues aligned with her vision as a political and gender activist.



Hidaya Ibrahim highlighted her extensive involvement within the PNC, having served in various capacities, including as a parliamentary candidate and regional executive, culminating in her role as National Women's Organiser.



She expressed gratitude to the party for providing her with opportunities to develop her political acumen and contribute to the national political landscape.



She pledged to continue her advocacy as a youth and gender activist, focusing on championing the cause of the marginalized and underprivileged in society.



Read full statement below:



PRESS RELEASE ALL MEDIA HOUSES 18/02/24 RESIGNATION FROM THE PNC



Effective Tuesday 20th February 2024, I have resigned from my position as National Women’s Organiser of the PNC and further cease to be a registered card-bearing member of the party.



I have come to this decision upon wide-ranging consultation and deep personal introspection as far as my personal political growth and development is concerned.



Having joined and served the PNC in several capacities as a parliamentary candidate, Regional Executive and most recently National Women’s Organiser, I believe very strongly that this is the perfect time for me to pursue other interests in tandem with my vision as a political and gender activist.



It is never in doubt that the PNC offered me an opportunity to cut my political teeth as well as find a solid grounding in the national politics of our country and I would forever be indebted.



However, considering the exigencies of our time, it is important for me to quit the PNC now in pursuit of my ambition to contribute much more meaningfully to the politics and governance of Mother Ghana.



In due course, I shall communicate to the public my next step in politics as the 2024 elections draw closer. In the meantime, I shall continue to be the Youth and Gender Activist that I have been in service to the marginalized and underprivileged in society.



Thank you …….signed…… Hidaya S. Ibrahim National Women’s Organiser, PNC 0240777240



NAY/NOQ



