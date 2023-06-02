I have nothing personal against the Jubilee House - Domelevo

General News of Friday, 2 June 2023

The former Auditor General, Daniel Yao Domelevo, has said that he has nothing personal against the Jubilee House and the Board Chairman of the Audit Service, Prof Edward Dua Agyeman, even after the events that led to his wrongful removal from office.



He said this in an interview on Citi FM's Eyewitness News which GhanaWeb monitored.



According to him, the board chairman of the Service and the elements in the Jubilee House who ensured his removal were simply performing their duties as required of them.



"Personally, I have nothing against the Jubilee House. Even the board chairman, I have nothing against him. He is doing his master's job - what he has appointed him to do. So, on personal grounds, I have nothing against him. When he lost his wife, I called him to express my condolences to him because I have nothing against him in person," he said.



The former Auditor General also added that while he performed his duties as required, he believed that the Jubilee House and the board chairman were also doing the same, but they just got it wrong about him.



"Just as I was doing my work, I also assumed that the Jubilee house, as well as the board chairman, were doing their work anyway. Only that I thought they were not doing their work well. But maybe I may be wrong, so it's nothing personal.



"Let me say that it is a position and not a possession so I can move on, and I have moved on," he added.



Background:



Ghana's apex court, the Supreme Court, declared as unconstitutional the directive by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in 2020 for the former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Demelevo, to proceed on forced leave.



As can be recalled, the president, in a letter dated June 29, 2020, and signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, the former A-G, was directed to take his accumulated leave.



The statement added that "The president's decision to direct Mr Domelevo to take his accumulated leave is based on sections 20(1) and 31 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), which apply to all workers, including public office holders such as the Auditor-General."



But after hearing a case brought before it by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) and eight other Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) who described the move as an affront to the independence of the office, the Supreme Court has ruled that the move was unconstitutional.



According to a report by citinewsroom.com, the decision by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to Daniel Yao Domelevo in 2020 to take his 169 working days of accumulated leave was null and void.



It will also be recalled that after the president's directive, which courted a lot of public uproars and disaffection, there were several unattended appeals from the CSOs to the president.



The groups then decided to seek interpretation from the Supreme Court.







