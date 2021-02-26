Entertainment of Friday, 26 February 2021

I have not endorsed Alan Kyerematen as presidential candidate – Diana Asamoah

Ghanaian musician, Diana Asamoah

Gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, has debunked media reports that she has endorsed Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen of the New Patriotic Party as its next flagbearer and president for 2024.



Speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb, she explained that the video which has gone viral on social media is an excerpt of her performance of her popular ‘Mabo Wo Din Na Mafre Wo’ song at the naming ceremony of the police guard of the minister.



“There is a video circulating on social media that I, Diana Asamoah have endorsed Hon Alan Kyerematen as president for 2024. I want to plead with you that it is never true.



“It was the police guard of the minister that had a naming ceremony and requested that I come. So I actually sang that song to the Pastor in charge of the naming ceremony as well as Alan.”



The ‘Tetelesta’ fame further emphasized that she cannot endorse someone when the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has not started his implementation of policies.



“We all know that since my father, our president, Nana Akufo-Addo retained his seat as a president, he has not begun executing his policies so how then do I endorse somebody?” Diana Asamoah quizzed.



She mentioned that she has performed the same song for some prominent people including Otumfuo Osei Tutu I, Asenso Boakye, and vice president Dr Mahammudu Bawumia in past.



“I sang for Otumfuo Osei-Tutu I when he was celebrating his birthday; Asenso whiles vying for position as well as Bawumia during his visit to Olam Ghana amid celebrating their 20 years anniversary," she added.



She further disclosed that she has been singing songs for men of God and places where the word of God is shared so doing this does not mean she has endorsed somebody so people should disregard the video circulating about.



She further urged Ghanaians to rather pray to God to help the president in developmental policies and also elect a new leader come 2024 for the New Patriotic Party.