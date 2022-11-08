'I have no grudge with Asawase MP, ignore false rumors' - NDC Chairman

Politics of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: Nana Peprah

The Asawase constituency chairman of the opposition NDC, Dauda Faisal aka Mallam Concern has refuted claims that he has a resentment with the seating Member of Parliament, Muntaka Mubarak.



According to the Chairman, even though there was a division in camp during the constituency election, but that has never brought any grudge between him and either the MP or the former constituency chairman as has been speculated. He has therefore urged the public to ignore such rumours.



The newly elected chairman who was recently snubbed by both the MP and the former constituency chairman, commenting on the development said, both the MP and the former constituency chairman were right when they snubbed him during the gathering, while he was also right for exercising patience.



"What I always say is that, in all science, it's only political science that has no formula. You can't apply science without a formula, but in politics, you apply everything depending on the circumstances. So, in that instance what the MP did was right, and what the former chairman did was also right.



Then, for me also to exercise patience, I was right. So, in politics, it is tactical. We realized that the MP is in support of the former chairman so for me to greet him for the public to know that there's a cordial relationship between me and him, most of their supporters will divert their minds to me. So what he did was tactical, and there's nothing wrong."



He further continued that both the MP and the former constituency chairman were his biological brothers and that there was no issue between them.



Being the father of the party, Mr. Dauda stressed that he was going to make sure there is unity and everybody gets satisfied especially when it comes to a contest. He further indicated that he was going to make sure all persons willing to contest for any position are allowed to file when nominations are open.



"Being the father of the party, I'm yearning to see people trying to contest for positions in the party. When the nomination for primaries is open for the Member of Parliament's contest, I will be glad to see many people coming out and that should tell you that everybody has a family among them and then all of them also have friends and relatives and they'll also pull them for the party.



So, to me whoever emerged victorious, I don't have a problem with that and I'll make sure I will unite the party to support any other person being it the seating MP or any other person to ensure the victory of the party," he said.



Mr. Dauda Faisal who organised an unprecedented peace walk on Sunday had been accused of trying to use the walk to sabotage the seating MP. But reacting to such allegations, he said such rumours were mere malicious propaganda that had been set to rather create confusion between him and the MP which he believes was not going to work since the relationship between him and the Member of Parliament was a solid one.



"When you look at the crowd, you can see that the MP's t-Shirts being worn by the supporters were even more than John Mahama's t-shirts. Even me standing here, I don't have a t-shirt among the supporters. So, if someone tries to create such perceptions as though we're enemies, just ignore that person," he concluded.