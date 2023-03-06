I have no doubt Mahama can fulfil promise to cancel ex-gratia – Kofi Bentil

General News of Monday, 6 March 2023

Senior Vice President of IMANI-Africa, Kofi Bentil has stated that he has no reason to doubt the promise by former president John Dramani Mahama to scrap the existing benefits for Article 71 office holders.



According to the lawyer, such a promise by the National Democratic Congress flagbearer hopeful is what it takes to win elections.



“This is the kind of thing that wins elections. No matter what you think about President Mahama, if indeed you can trust that he will do these things it will make him attractive to you, and as far as I am concerned, no matter what I think about Mr Mahama, he is a fine gentleman, he has run this country before; nothing will make me not to believe him.



"So let me repeat the statement, I have no doubt that president Mahama can, and I hope that he will do this thing that he’s promised. If he is a serious politician and he wants to capture the kind of votes that he wants to win, he should stick with this,” Mr Bentil said while speaking on the Saturday, March 4, 2023 edition of Joy News NewsFile.



Former president Mahama speaking at his campaign launch last week promised to cancel the retirement benefit given to members of the Executive known as ex-gratia when elected as president in 2024.



Mr Mahama added that his government in its first year in power will also take measures to cancel ex-gratia given to other members of the remaining arms of government.



His promise, however, has heavily been criticised by members of the ruling New Patriotic Party who have challenged the former president to refund his previously earned emoluments.



But speaking on the matter, Kofi Bentil urged other flagbearer contenders to also come up with better campaign pledges instead of attacking the promise by the former President.



“All these reforms, it starts with promises; Free SHS started with a promise, there were no plans. So I am saying that other politicians should take a cue from this and they should all give us better plans than President Mahama has done,” he emphasised.



