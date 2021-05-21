I have never been bitter over my 2018 defeat as NDC General Secretary - Koku Anyidoho

Politics of Friday, 21 May 2021

Founder of Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho has cleared the air on claims that he is bitter because he lost the general secretary position to Asiedu Nketia in 2018.



According to him, he has never held grudges against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for losing the election.



Disclosing this in an interview with Rainbow Radio on Friday, May 21, 2021, the former member of the NDC said, "I am not bitter. I have never been bitter. Let me state emphatically that those who say I am bitter say so because I lost the election to become general secretary."



"Let me state that I have never been bitter over what happened at Trade Fair. Even my incarceration for 48 hours at BNI never made me bitter. So why should the loss of an election make me bitter?” he quizzed.



He said he accepted the defeat in good fate as his gesture shocked many party supporters at the time.



Koku Anyidoho, after the NDC election in 2018 polled only 1,625 votes out of the 9,000 delegates who cast their vote.